LM317BD2TR4G is a voltage regulator. Capable of delivering over 1.5A over an output voltage range of 1.2V to 37V. The maximum value of its internal short-circuit current varies with the chip temperature. LM317BD2TR4G is a chip with high safety factor and easy installation.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=875
#LM317BD2TR4G #voltage #regulator
