The Vortex Water Revitalizer™ for Filters

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In this video, Ursula Puetz volunteers to drink two glasses of her regular filtered water after which I install the little River of Life 1/4′ diameter Vortex Water Revitalizer.
Then Ursula drinks two additional glasses of the now revitalized filtered water.
Watch Ursula’s very lively, natural and sincere expression.
Learn more:
https://www.alivewater.ca/