60 Years from Prayer to Queer

June 8, 2022 - Those behind the LGBTQ+ agenda scored a major victory last week at a gay bar in Texas. Under the theme “Drag the kids to pride,” parents defied a Texas law by taking their children to a drag queen event during June, which is "pride month." Youngsters were invited to dance on stage, place dollar bills in g-strings, and walk down an aisle under a neon sign that reads, “It’s not gonna lick itself!”It has only taken America 60 years to remove Christian prayer in public schools, legalize abortion and same-sex marriage, and mainstream the sexual grooming of children. What can we do? Let’s take a look.Thanks for watching and praying!Sources for this report are listed in the newsletter, posted at:prayingcitizen.comBe sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:All newsletter issues are posted on at prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.