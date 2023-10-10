Create New Account
ESSENTIAL!! - MUST KNOW - Geoengineered Transhumanism - Elana Freeland and Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 21 hours ago

Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons. She is the Author of several books, including Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, under and Ionized Sky and most recently Geoengineered Transhumanism – How the Environment has been weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetism & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology.  https://www.elanafreeland.com/ 

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is an advocate for medical freedom. She also does Live Blood Analysis evaluating the effects of C19 injectables of shedding and is involved with international team of doctors and researchers working in this area.


For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity 
www.arthemasophiapublishing.com 

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more  
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/ 
big pharmachemtrailsgeoengineeringnwoelana freelandtranshumanismcontrailsnanotechana mihalceaglobalist crime syndicate

