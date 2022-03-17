Vladimir Putin's "Empire of Lies" speech - 24 Feb 2022 with English Subtitles

Thanks to Inessa for the original upload and subtitling

For her amazing work You can visit her on telegram



https://t.me/inessas100



Time to listen Vladimir Putin on a monumental speech, one that has changed the world overnight, with the luxury of English Subtitles so You don't the establishment media to tell You what or why...



"Empire of Lies" speech - 24 Feb 2022



00:01 - NATO expansion (https://t.me/inessas100/433), a changing world order

05:00 - Lawless interventions in Belgrade, Iraq, Libya & Syria

09:45 - Western support and funding of terrorism in the Chechen wars

10:30 - Imposition of unnatural pseudo-values and the degradation of society

12:00 - Unpreparedness and lessons of WWII, "We won't make the same mistake twice!"

15:30 - A red line was crossed with Ukraine

16:15 - Donbass Genocide: attempt to rectify the situation peacefully for 8 years (https://t.me/inessas100/209)

17:30 - Neo-Nazism and the threat to the Russian speaking (https://t.me/inessas100/119) regions of Ukraine

18:15 - Nuclear weapons for Ukraine are only a matter of time

20:00 - Announcement of Special Operation Z (https://t.me/inessas100/257)

21:15 - Victory in WWII is sacred and we will protect that freedom

22:30 - Address to the Ukrainian people

24:50 - Important words for anyone who seeks to intervene externally

25:30 - Our future is in reliable hands.