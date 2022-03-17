© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Putin's "Empire of Lies" speech - 24 Feb 2022 with English Subtitles
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 17, 2022
Thanks to Inessa for the original upload and subtitling
For her amazing work You can visit her on telegram
https://t.me/inessas100
Time to listen Vladimir Putin on a monumental speech, one that has changed the world overnight, with the luxury of English Subtitles so You don't the establishment media to tell You what or why...
"Empire of Lies" speech - 24 Feb 2022
00:01 - NATO expansion (https://t.me/inessas100/433), a changing world order
05:00 - Lawless interventions in Belgrade, Iraq, Libya & Syria
09:45 - Western support and funding of terrorism in the Chechen wars
10:30 - Imposition of unnatural pseudo-values and the degradation of society
12:00 - Unpreparedness and lessons of WWII, "We won't make the same mistake twice!"
15:30 - A red line was crossed with Ukraine
16:15 - Donbass Genocide: attempt to rectify the situation peacefully for 8 years (https://t.me/inessas100/209)
17:30 - Neo-Nazism and the threat to the Russian speaking (https://t.me/inessas100/119) regions of Ukraine
18:15 - Nuclear weapons for Ukraine are only a matter of time
20:00 - Announcement of Special Operation Z (https://t.me/inessas100/257)
21:15 - Victory in WWII is sacred and we will protect that freedom
22:30 - Address to the Ukrainian people
24:50 - Important words for anyone who seeks to intervene externally
25:30 - Our future is in reliable hands.
For her amazing work You can visit her on telegram
https://t.me/inessas100
Time to listen Vladimir Putin on a monumental speech, one that has changed the world overnight, with the luxury of English Subtitles so You don't the establishment media to tell You what or why...
"Empire of Lies" speech - 24 Feb 2022
00:01 - NATO expansion (https://t.me/inessas100/433), a changing world order
05:00 - Lawless interventions in Belgrade, Iraq, Libya & Syria
09:45 - Western support and funding of terrorism in the Chechen wars
10:30 - Imposition of unnatural pseudo-values and the degradation of society
12:00 - Unpreparedness and lessons of WWII, "We won't make the same mistake twice!"
15:30 - A red line was crossed with Ukraine
16:15 - Donbass Genocide: attempt to rectify the situation peacefully for 8 years (https://t.me/inessas100/209)
17:30 - Neo-Nazism and the threat to the Russian speaking (https://t.me/inessas100/119) regions of Ukraine
18:15 - Nuclear weapons for Ukraine are only a matter of time
20:00 - Announcement of Special Operation Z (https://t.me/inessas100/257)
21:15 - Victory in WWII is sacred and we will protect that freedom
22:30 - Address to the Ukrainian people
24:50 - Important words for anyone who seeks to intervene externally
25:30 - Our future is in reliable hands.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.