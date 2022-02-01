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Elders - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 39
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42 views • February 01, 2022
Difference between the Council of the Wise and the Elders. Elders and their coherent experiences being supportive to the community. How to find respected personalities from your region, well known and seen for what they do? How to transform the concept of Elderhood. Activists of sixties - Elders of today. The Manual of the Elders for transitional time. What is the new Mission of Elders?
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