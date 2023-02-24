Create New Account
What did Euclid Miss That The Illuminati Did Not?
Forbidden Knowledge
Published 20 hours ago |

It's possible Euclid was an Illuminati and he purposely left this out. Or maybe he legitimately just missed this . . .  but the Illuminati did not. Regardless, this video documents an addendum to Euclid's three dimensions or powers of the fundamental unit (1). They, the Illuminati used this and many other elements of occulted geometry to form what today has become almost all of our weights and measures from ancient to contemporary. 

