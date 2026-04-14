Believe it or not

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is about the resurrection and the fact that Muslims can't know who Jesus is because they don't understand what makes him the savior and how he will savior us. The video also tells viewers why Unitarians and Mormons can't be Christians according to the bible. It also explains why Isaiah chapter 53 is not about Israel but about the Moshiach (or Messiah) being a man.