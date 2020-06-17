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Luigi's Ghost Mansion: Haunting Hijinks with Greeny1885 (Stages 1-3)
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5 views • June 17, 2020
Published on YouTube: August 20, 2018
Today, SkyNine and I are joined by Greeny1885. We all take turns playing as the ghost and trackers. Due to poor time management we only played stages 1-3. I hope to make a follow-Up video with us playing stages 4 and 5.
Today, SkyNine and I are joined by Greeny1885. We all take turns playing as the ghost and trackers. Due to poor time management we only played stages 1-3. I hope to make a follow-Up video with us playing stages 4 and 5.
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