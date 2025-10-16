Antarctica's Ice Walls - Amazing footage - Must Watch - Eric Dubay

Special thanks to:





Eric Dubay

• https://www.youtube.com/c/FlatEarthEric





Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





Thank you for watching.





This channel is not monetized





Video used

A Casual Conversation with Elissa Hawke and Eric Dubay

• A Casual Conversation with Elissa Hawke and Eric Dubay

https://youtu.be/OLBjAMwiy7w





Your solution to Google censorship





F... E.... Sun & Moon Clock app.

• https://qrco.de/bbizVA









Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





This channel is not monetized





⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Go to my other video platforms





Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=john+thor&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new





ODYSEE:

https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JohnThor





YouTube (New):

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos





HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE

https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





Shared from and subscribe to:

JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos