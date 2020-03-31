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Freezer Trucks for New Yorkers who DIE from COVID19!!
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93 views • March 31, 2020
New York prepares to bring out its virus dead: Dozens of makeshift morgues are set up at major hospitals after 98 people died in seven HOURS - bringing the death toll to 776 - as the Mayor warns people may be fined $500 for not staying home.
FEMA Sending Refrigerated Trucks To New York City For Bodies Of Coronavirus Victims
The estimated 85 trucks will serve as temporary morgues as the city becomes overwhelmed by the rising COVID-19 death toll.
FEMA Sending Refrigerated Trucks To New York City For Bodies Of Coronavirus Victims
The estimated 85 trucks will serve as temporary morgues as the city becomes overwhelmed by the rising COVID-19 death toll.
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