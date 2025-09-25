BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The End Of Free Speech
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
47 views • 3 days ago

The Latest Attacks On The First Amendment & Your God-Given Rights

* The most effective way to control a population is to control their speech.

* The effort to strip this from us is more obvious than ever before.

* It’s happening much quicker than anyone thought.


The full webcast including interview with Michael Shellenberger is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-free-speech

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1dRKZayjDmXxB

free speechcensorshiptucker carlsonchristianity1st amendmentfirst amendment1aartificial intelligencefreedom of speechcharlie kirktotalitarianismmichael shellenberger
