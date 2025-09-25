The End Of Free Speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Latest Attacks On The First Amendment & Your God-Given Rights
* The most effective way to control a population is to control their speech.
* The effort to strip this from us is more obvious than ever before.
* It’s happening much quicker than anyone thought.
The full webcast including interview with Michael Shellenberger is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-free-speech