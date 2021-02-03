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JOHN ROSS - How to PAINT LIKE BIG TECH - Another Funny Episode
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302 views • February 03, 2021
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John Ross - How to paint like big tech, https://www.youtube.com/watch?
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John Burk
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John Ross - How to paint like big tech, https://www.youtube.com/watch?
John Wick Pop Dude Bag - https://bit.ly/PopDudeBag
Orders close Jan 31st at midnight. Support the channel and use code WICK at checkout for a free Continental Hotel welcome gift.
The Next Level Products - https://bit.ly/GarandTNL
Acre Gold - https://bit.ly/AcreBurk
LAS Concealment (Code HOHOHO saves you 20%) - https://bit.ly/GT-LAS
Mira Safety Gas Masks (New Sponsor!) - https://bit.ly/AKMira
Goat Guns Min Replicas - https://bit.ly/GGKentucky
Big Daddy Unlimited (Show them some love with .99 trial for the first month)
https://bit.ly/BurkBDU
John Burk
Follow me here:
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thejohnburk
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/johnburk1/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/johnburk1775
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