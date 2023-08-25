🔬 The Future Of Pathology: Role Of AI In Healthcare 🤖📊

Want to explore how AI play its vital part in healthcare and medicine as it play its vital role in other fields. Let’s explore its role with Thomas Fuchs.🎙️ https://bit.ly/44kkmbq
👩⚕️ He explains, As the number of medical students entering pathology decreases, many pathologists near retirement.
📈 Increasing Complexity: Rising cancer cases demand advanced diagnostics, making AI integration crucial.
🌎 Global Impact: In regions with limited pathologists, AI could revolutionize patient care.
🎙️ Join the Discussion: Explore the intersection of healthcare and AI. Link in bio/description. 💬🌐
