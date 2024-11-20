BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is the IOF using UNIFIL peacekeepers as human shields?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
5 months ago

Is the IOF using UNIFIL peacekeepers as human shields? 

Today a IOF army radio reporter traveled to the village of Maroun el-Ras to interview the zionists who have taken up positions there. In the interview, the commander of the Zionists confirms that they used UNIFIL bases to sneak into the town, approaching by night and using them as cover to infiltrate the town undetected.

By keeping inside the UNIFIL bases, the Zionists can protect themselves from Hezbollah rocket fire, as Hezbollah cannot fire at them without provoking the full force of international condemnation.


However, the Zionists can violate the law with impunity, confident in the knowledge that their patrons in Washington will protect them from any consequences. 

Despite this, we are told constantly that Hezbollah are the terrorists and the IOF is the "most moral army in the world." We are told that Hezbollah uses human shields while the IOF tries to stop them.

As usual, what we are told is lies. The two greatest terrorists organizations on earth are the Zionists and the US government. No one else comes close. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
