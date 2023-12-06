01. Connecting the Soul: Introduction

A follow-up to the previous series, "Quietening the Soul," Scott Warren of https://freedomshock.com introduces the new series called: "Connecting the Soul."
It seems that both connecting with God, with our spouse, and with others, have many things in common. Unfortunately for those in the west, we have been lulled into a dreamlike state of "going through the motions," rather than experiencing the raw life to be found in the natural tension of "polarity."
Stay tuned for future episodes.
