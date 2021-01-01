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January 6th Will Be A Turning Point In American History! 12/31/20 - Matt Bracken (Former Navy Seal)! 21 Minute Video!
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346 views • January 01, 2021
SOUNDS LIKE WE BETTER BE PREPARED TO ENTER LIKE THE INFANTRY!
BACKPACKS AND SURVIVAL SUPPLIES BECAUSE THE WASHINGTON DC COMMUNIST MAYOR WANTS NO AID OR COMFORT FOR US! SHE'S A SELF IDENTIFIED ENEMY OF THE REPUBLIC!
"F" HER AND HER USEFUL COMMUNIST!
January 6th Will Be A Turning Point In American History! 12/31/20 - Matt Bracken (Former Navy Seal)! 21 Minute Video!
Matt Bracken breaks down why every patriotic American should make an effort to be in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, 2021 - to save the country from certain, socialist destruction.
SOUNDS LIKE WE BETTER BE PREPARED TO ENTER LIKE THE INFANTRY!
BACKPACKS AND SURVIVAL SUPPLIES BECAUSE THE WASHINGTON DC COMMUNIST MAYOR WANTS NO AID OR COMFORT FOR US! SHE'S A SELF IDENTIFIED ENEMY OF THE REPUBLIC!
"F" HER AND HER USEFUL COMMUNIST!
Watch Now!
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5fee715284a7b6210e12a2f7
https://gab.com/NoPcBsNews/posts/105480965822133252
https://www.nopcbsnews.com/matt-bracken-former-navy-seal-the-coming-civil-war-
(TheModernSurvivalist) TMS Live Stream 3PM EST with Matt Bracken (Former Navy Seal) - Sunday December 27th, 2020
Hello everyone, join us as we talk with Matt Bracken about current events and how to be better prepared!
Matt is a former Navy SEAL who graduated from the University of Virginia in 1979 with a degree in Russian Studies. He was commissioned in the US Navy while at UVA, and then graduated from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training class 105 in Coronado, California. He served on east coast UDT and SEAL teams, taking a Naval Special Warfare detachment to Beirut in 1983. After Lebanon, Matt remained in an active reserve status through the remainder of the 1980s. He's now an author and regular guest on numerous talk shows and news programs.
Full Interview!
https://youtu.be/XEkbeFVdK_k
WASHINGTON D.C. STOP THE STEAL RALLY ON JANUARY 6TH, 2021 PREPAREDNESS TIPS - LINK WILL TAKE YOU TO THE SEGMENT!
https://youtu.be/XEkbeFVdK_k
https://gab.com/NoPcBsNews/posts/105455066210085419
https://www.nopcbsnews.com/matt-bracken-former-navy-seal-the-coming-civil-war-
BACKPACKS AND SURVIVAL SUPPLIES BECAUSE THE WASHINGTON DC COMMUNIST MAYOR WANTS NO AID OR COMFORT FOR US! SHE'S A SELF IDENTIFIED ENEMY OF THE REPUBLIC!
"F" HER AND HER USEFUL COMMUNIST!
January 6th Will Be A Turning Point In American History! 12/31/20 - Matt Bracken (Former Navy Seal)! 21 Minute Video!
Matt Bracken breaks down why every patriotic American should make an effort to be in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, 2021 - to save the country from certain, socialist destruction.
SOUNDS LIKE WE BETTER BE PREPARED TO ENTER LIKE THE INFANTRY!
BACKPACKS AND SURVIVAL SUPPLIES BECAUSE THE WASHINGTON DC COMMUNIST MAYOR WANTS NO AID OR COMFORT FOR US! SHE'S A SELF IDENTIFIED ENEMY OF THE REPUBLIC!
"F" HER AND HER USEFUL COMMUNIST!
Watch Now!
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5fee715284a7b6210e12a2f7
https://gab.com/NoPcBsNews/posts/105480965822133252
https://www.nopcbsnews.com/matt-bracken-former-navy-seal-the-coming-civil-war-
(TheModernSurvivalist) TMS Live Stream 3PM EST with Matt Bracken (Former Navy Seal) - Sunday December 27th, 2020
Hello everyone, join us as we talk with Matt Bracken about current events and how to be better prepared!
Matt is a former Navy SEAL who graduated from the University of Virginia in 1979 with a degree in Russian Studies. He was commissioned in the US Navy while at UVA, and then graduated from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training class 105 in Coronado, California. He served on east coast UDT and SEAL teams, taking a Naval Special Warfare detachment to Beirut in 1983. After Lebanon, Matt remained in an active reserve status through the remainder of the 1980s. He's now an author and regular guest on numerous talk shows and news programs.
Full Interview!
https://youtu.be/XEkbeFVdK_k
WASHINGTON D.C. STOP THE STEAL RALLY ON JANUARY 6TH, 2021 PREPAREDNESS TIPS - LINK WILL TAKE YOU TO THE SEGMENT!
https://youtu.be/XEkbeFVdK_k
https://gab.com/NoPcBsNews/posts/105455066210085419
https://www.nopcbsnews.com/matt-bracken-former-navy-seal-the-coming-civil-war-
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