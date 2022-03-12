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Judge James Linn Tells Jussie Smollett Like It Is "The damage you've done to yourself is way beyond anything else that can happen to you.
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50 views • March 12, 2022
Judge James Linn Tells Jussie Smollett Like It Is
"The damage you've done to yourself is way beyond anything else that can happen to you... Your very name has become an adverb for lying... I don't think there is anything funny at all about hoaxing and faking racial hate crimes."
"The damage you've done to yourself is way beyond anything else that can happen to you... Your very name has become an adverb for lying... I don't think there is anything funny at all about hoaxing and faking racial hate crimes."
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