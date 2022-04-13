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Pfizer tries to hide 2.4K full-time hires handling vax injuries
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233 views • April 13, 2022
A court in Texas has ordered Pfizer to disclose details relating to its COVID vaccine and latest documents show shocking new numbers relating to vaccine injuries. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more from Washington.
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