1999, l'année à l'horizon des évènements... - Sergent R. Horton

L'histoire de David Wynn Miller et Russel Jay Gould détaillée par le Sergent Robert Horton.
Ces deux hommes ont-ils réellement changé le cours de l'Histoire ?
Source - DS FrSub:
https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a
https://www.youtube.com/@DSFRSub
Livre dont parle le Sergent Horton dans la vidéo sous-titrée FR ici :
https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a/1999,-l'anne%CC%81e-a%CC%80-l'horizon-des-e%CC%81ve%CC%80nements---Sergent-Horton:2
Source - DS FrSub:
https://odysee.com/@DS_FrSub:a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.