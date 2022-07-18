"Avdiivka" - Why It Is Too Early to Push AFU Away From Donetsk. - 071822

Avdiivka: why it is too early to push AFU away from Donetsk





One of the most burning issues of concern to our audience is the reasons for the continued shelling of Donetsk.





The special military operation began five months ago, but shelling is still ongoing. It would seem that the key to the problem must be the liberation of Avdiivka.





But the operation to liberate the settlement has yet to begin. Neither will it solve the problem in the current situation.





Watch our video to find out why.