The Truth of Jan. 6th Will Be Exposed!
Published 18 hours ago |
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has given Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from January 6th, 2021, according to Axios, which reports that excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks.


https://www.realnewschannel.com/the-truth-of-jan-6th-will-be-exposed/


https://banned.video/watch?id=63f3de740c32543ab562b372

https://banned.video/watch?id=63f3f28e0c32543ab56a8c8d


BIg Tech is Listening to Almost All Your Conversations https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=63e69b9e3527cd2ea2637355


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

tucker carlsonjim hoftjan 6th exposed

