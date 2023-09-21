Former CIA Officer/Hacker/Leaker now on trial for Child Porn charges. Hmmmm

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: On September 12, 2023 Joshua Schulte, an Ex-CIA software engineer was convicted of biggest leak of classified information in the CIA’s history now faces trial on child porn charges where he allegedly had more than 10K images and videos.
Joshua Schulte, 34, was convicted on all charges of leaking classified information to WikiLeaks in 2017
source:
https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1704622558274842930?s=20
