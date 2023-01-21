They admit their guilt. their game is mind control.

This video from 2018 is amost certainly a government production. Many of these things use a proven technique of disinformation....begin with 15% truth, hook the audience in and continue with 85% disinformation. This video however is almost 100% truth. They did this for a reason which can be speculated on but what's most interesting is that they have created this video and in having done so, have openly admitted their own guilt as to their creating Manchurian Candidates which go out and kill so many people.





It's disappointing that they did not mention Andrea Yates, wife of a NASA operative (Jeffery Dalmer's father was a NASA operative too), filled her bathtub with water and drown each of her children, one by one, afterward, saying she had no idea why she did it.





Here it is though. their mind control technology can make most people do anything at all. Dr. Robert Duncan said about 80% of people have zero resistance to it and there is no known person with total resistance to it.