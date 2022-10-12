YOU'RE F KING LIĄR Fearless Chip Roy Calls out zionist Marxist jew controlled DOJ and Home land security, FBI, and State dept.et al, gets a Standing Ovation

Calling out the zionist Jewish cabal traitors in high positions of power in the Federal government that are destroying USA from within. Jews are behind destructive LBGTQ indoctrination, fake pandemic, deadly bioweapon COVID vax attacks, looting, and subverting America, they did 9 11, they execute mass shootings, and terrorist attacks, and trick us with lies and propaganda, Jews are insurrectionists using Marxist communist tactics to subvert and crush the USA, They ignore immigration laws to use poor migrants as a weapon to create a block of voters to keep the leftist jew Marxists in power.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.