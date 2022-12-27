Medjugorje Soon to be Named a Marian Shrine by the Vatican

Quo Vadis





The multi-member committee appointed by the Holy See under the leadership of Cardinal Camillo Ruini has completed its work and submitted its report to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.





The Provincial of the Franciscan Province of Herzegovina, Father Jozo Grbes, expressed his expectation that the world-famous pilgrimage center of Medjugorje will soon be declared a sanctuary.





“I hope that Medjugorje will be declared a sanctuary (a Marian Shrine).





I actually believe that,” said Father Grbes.





At the same time, he did not evaluate whether the Church would recognize the supernatural apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary.





He added that declaring Medjugorje a sanctuary “is only a matter of time”.





According to him, Medjugorje is “the most authentic Christian place in the world according to confessions”.





The source of the Medjugorje phenomenon is linked to the public testimonies of six visionaries to whom the Blessed Virgin Mary allegedly appeared in this place in 1981 (and continues to this day for 3 of them).





Since then, Medjugorje has been considered one of the holiest Christian places in this part of Europe, and tens of thousands of believers visit it every year according to the Sarajevo Times.





On June 24, 1981, two young girls were walking in the hamlet of Bijakovici in the parish of Medjugorje when a woman holding an infant appeared high on a hill among the boulders and brambles of Mount Podbrdo.





Instinctively, they knew it was the Virgin Mary, but they did not approach her.





They and four other children felt called to return the next day, and Our Blessed Mother drew them to her, effortlessly transporting them up the mountain, over boulders and thorny bushes.





The Blessed Mother introduced herself as the Queen of Peace.





They fell to their knees and began to pray.





She prayed with them and promised to return the next day.





Our Lady has regularly appeared in Medjugorje ever since, as have countless stories of conversion and miracles, making the Story of Medjugorje one of the most fascinating in modern church history.





Here is the monthly message of Our Lady given to visionary Maria:





"Dear children!





Today I bring you my Son Jesus that you may be His peace and the reflection of the serenity and joy of Heaven.





Pray, children, that you be open to welcoming peace, because many hearts are closed to the call of the light that changes hearts.





I am with you and I pray for you to open up to welcoming the King of Peace who fills your hearts with warmth and blessing.





Thank you for answering my call.”





