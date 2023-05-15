Banks Might Seize Deposits & Food Recalls

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





May 15, 2023





Hedge Fund Manager Expert is telling people to “panic”. The FED may restrict your right as a U.S. Citizen to pull money out of the U.S. Banking Sector. In other news, Elon Musk is hiring an WEF Executive to replace him as CEO at Twitter. Illegal Immigrant gets free smartphones paid for by U.S. Taxpayers. The FDA just approved “Gene-Edited Pigs” safe for human consumption.





00:00 - Governments might restrict Bank Withdraws

04:54 - Elon Musk to be Replaced at Twitter

09:38 - Tornado atop Rocky Mountains

11:05 - Illegal Immigrants get Free Smartphones

13:17 - California Animal Welfare Law

15:04 - Unsafe Food Seized in Spain

16:17 - FDA Approved “Gene-Edited Pigs”

20:40 - Joseph’s Kitchen

22:55 - Watchmen’s Conference





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