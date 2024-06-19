© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The City Gate Messianic Bible study - The Parables “What is your foundation - ARE YOU STUPID"
What does it mean that the wise man built his house upon a rock? During His Sermon on the Mount, YESHUA told a story about two men: one who built his house upon a rock and another who built his house upon sand. The meaning of this parable is quite obvious: proper foundations are necessary. With a literal house, it is unwise to build on sand, because the foundation will be unsteady and the house will eventually suffer some kind of damage. The proper foundation for a life is YESHUA’ words not just the hearing of them, but the doing of them, too. It seems at times that everything in the world is set up to make us turn away from God’s words. And often, our own feelings pull us toward doing the exact opposite of what the Bible says.
Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.
