9.13.22 Patriot Streetfighter with Investigator Mitchell Gerber on Forced Organ Harvesting

Mitchell Gerber has been on a personal humanitarian quest to help expose the world to the horrific live organ harvesting executions of the Falun Gong peaceful people of China.

Falun Gong is a spiritual practice, not an organization of any structure, yet the CCP are murdering millions of them every year for their organs. Learn more about this at these links below

https://www.learnfalungong.com/

https://faluninfo.net/

https://endtransplantabuse.org/

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts, go to PatriotStreetfighter.com where you will find the links to Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

Prepare for the coming economic disaster

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com

Slow and reverse the aging process…

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Fortify your immune system against the emerging Bioweapons…

Dr. Christina Rahm, PhD. Big Pharma Formation Scientist and CEO bring ROOT brand engineered nutraceutical formula to combat the Bioweapons at https://therootbrands.com/patriot

For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter

https://patriotstreetfighter.com

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://patriotstreetfighter.com. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & http://www.patriotsriseup.com

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute

https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST

in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)