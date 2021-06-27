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Automata (Fear, A Control Function)
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4 views • June 27, 2021
This is a small excerpt, actually something I included within my book but it was simply a retort to a comment on a social media platform; which I repurposed and reworked for broadcast and my literature. It discusses Stafford Beer's, a cyberneticist, idea surrounding "Level 2 Systems" or, what we would call, control functions. Fear is the primary control function of this society and functions as a lens or prism, an aperture as I describe it here, that narrows the oscillatory waves into a single thread; this allows this wave of information to be controlled, managed, and analyzed more effectively. The new control function, or evolved control function, that is being unveiled right now is surrounding this injectable receptor and the grid of emittance towers that have been constructed; this shall be a direct control function.
My email is [email protected] - send me an email, just so I can keep in touch with you and alert you to the platforms I shall be on next; the censorship is really bad. I set up two other channels “SilasCannotBeSilenced” and “SilasCensored”, all of which were censored approximately five minutes after posting my first comment on them. Share this information and mirror it!
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
My email is [email protected] - send me an email, just so I can keep in touch with you and alert you to the platforms I shall be on next; the censorship is really bad. I set up two other channels “SilasCannotBeSilenced” and “SilasCensored”, all of which were censored approximately five minutes after posting my first comment on them. Share this information and mirror it!
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks
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