Flashback 1970: A Whale of a Time. 🐋

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florence, Oregon.
Nov 12,1970.
The Oregon Highway Division consulted with the U.S. Navy and decided the best way to dispose of a whale carcass was to blow it up with a 1/2 ton of dynamite.
The explosion caused blubber to rain down on spectators for over a 1/4 of a mile…everyone on the scene was covered in small pieces of dead whale.
https://allthatsinteresting.com/exploding-whale
@police_frequency on Telegram.
Join RoobsFlyers ~
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Subscribe to our magazine here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
http://roobsflyers.com/
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.