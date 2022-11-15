Flashback 1970: A Whale of a Time. 🐋

Florence, Oregon.

Nov 12,1970.

The Oregon Highway Division consulted with the U.S. Navy and decided the best way to dispose of a whale carcass was to blow it up with a 1/2 ton of dynamite.



The explosion caused blubber to rain down on spectators for over a 1/4 of a mile…everyone on the scene was covered in small pieces of dead whale.



https://allthatsinteresting.com/exploding-whale



