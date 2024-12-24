My Gift. A World Without Cancer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Let's live, folks, please. I don't want to hear the next Plandemic. The medicines all exist. If you can hang on till January 20, I will give them to Bobby, and you will have them for free, for free, not prescription drugs, the good old-fashioned cures that for more than 40 years, again, since you know, a World Without Cancer, Laetrile is only part of it, we've got so much more now, and I love having the doge Elon Musk. I need him to help me. I need a rocket man. I need those med beds that I need to understand how to put it to the nutrition, as I don't quite see it yet. So I'm looking forward to a conversation with Elon, and let's have some fun this holiday.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/20/2024
Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c
B17 Laetrile: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=b17