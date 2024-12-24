BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My Gift. A World Without Cancer.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
334 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
254 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Let's live, folks, please. I don't want to hear the next Plandemic. The medicines all exist. If you can hang on till January 20, I will give them to Bobby, and you will have them for free, for free, not prescription drugs, the good old-fashioned cures that for more than 40 years, again, since you know, a World Without Cancer, Laetrile is only part of it, we've got so much more now, and I love having the doge Elon Musk. I need him to help me. I need a rocket man. I need those med beds that I need to understand how to put it to the nutrition, as I don't quite see it yet. So I'm looking forward to a conversation with Elon, and let's have some fun this holiday.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/20/2024


Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c


B17 Laetrile: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=b17

Keywords
healthcancernewstruthcurerfkholidaymikovitschristmas gift
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy