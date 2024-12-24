My Gift. A World Without Cancer.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Let's live, folks, please. I don't want to hear the next Plandemic. The medicines all exist. If you can hang on till January 20, I will give them to Bobby, and you will have them for free, for free, not prescription drugs, the good old-fashioned cures that for more than 40 years, again, since you know, a World Without Cancer, Laetrile is only part of it, we've got so much more now, and I love having the doge Elon Musk. I need him to help me. I need a rocket man. I need those med beds that I need to understand how to put it to the nutrition, as I don't quite see it yet. So I'm looking forward to a conversation with Elon, and let's have some fun this holiday.





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/20/2024





Brannon Howse Live: Dr. Judy Mikovits Tells Brannon Howse That Cancer Has Been Cured But Federal Government and Big Pharma Complex Wants Americans Sick: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=673e59bc76629c9c3004561c





B17 Laetrile: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=b17