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Robert Inlakesh Interview - Israel Uses Palestinians As Human Experiments, COVID-19 Is No Different
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7 views • April 12, 2020
I find it incredibly insulting that the western mainstream world can willfully ignore places like Gaza and Yemen, even while they have been suffering intentionally created humanitarian crises at the hands of the “good guys” for years. And many out there still lost to the two-party deception simply toe the line and act like it’s not happening, even while far too many KNOW that it’s happening.
Yet now we have this pandemic, and the MSM whips into a frenzy of faux concern for all those suffering around the world… all except for the same old off-limits places that were always in a crisis, only now made worse by today’s events, and yet they still pretend that they do not exist. Now why would that be, if they actually cared about innocent life and human suffering? Doesn’t this obvious plot hole clearly show that this faux outrage and concern is nothing more than a selective narrative being used to emotionally manipulate those watching? How else can we explain why the world’s worst humanitarian crises get “overlooked” during this exposé of human suffering? Sadly, most watching know that this is not an accident, rather an orchestrated omission intended to control the worldview of those still taking their cues from the powers-that-shouldn’t-be.
Joining me today to discuss this and much more is someone that you should all know well, someone who has made it his focus to expose these deceptions and fight for those who suffer under just such a tyrannical rule, and that is Robert Inlakech.
Robert's Links:
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https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/6-author/robert-inlakesh/
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"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Yet now we have this pandemic, and the MSM whips into a frenzy of faux concern for all those suffering around the world… all except for the same old off-limits places that were always in a crisis, only now made worse by today’s events, and yet they still pretend that they do not exist. Now why would that be, if they actually cared about innocent life and human suffering? Doesn’t this obvious plot hole clearly show that this faux outrage and concern is nothing more than a selective narrative being used to emotionally manipulate those watching? How else can we explain why the world’s worst humanitarian crises get “overlooked” during this exposé of human suffering? Sadly, most watching know that this is not an accident, rather an orchestrated omission intended to control the worldview of those still taking their cues from the powers-that-shouldn’t-be.
Joining me today to discuss this and much more is someone that you should all know well, someone who has made it his focus to expose these deceptions and fight for those who suffer under just such a tyrannical rule, and that is Robert Inlakech.
Robert's Links:
https://twitter.com/falasteen47
https://www.facebook.com/RobertInlakesh
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfS9DP2GHHkyYD-AdMLewQ
https://www.patreon.com/RobertInlakesh
https://ahtribune.com/author.html?id=1006
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/6-author/robert-inlakesh/
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/peace4pal/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/robert-inlakesh/
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
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Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
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#RobertInlakesh #Israel #Coronavirus
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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