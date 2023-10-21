Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Desperate Mother Fights The Medical Establishment - Gareth Icke Tonight Special
channel image
What is happening
9105 Subscribers
Shop now
62 views
Published 20 hours ago

David Icke


This week is a double dose of Gareth in this first episode we delve into a heart-wrenching story that has captured the attention of many. We received an urgent email pleading with us to share the harrowing journey of four-year-old Autumn Schall.

Autumn's life took a drastic turn when she was diagnosed with a severe E. coli infection at an emergency room. From there, she was transferred to Lucille-Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, California, where her family claims she became a case study. However, the story takes a dark twist.

According to Autumn's mother, Hope, the hospital administered a controversial cocktail of medications against the family's wishes, causing Autumn's health to deteriorate significantly. Now, Hope is determined to spread Autumn's story far and wide, in the hope of finding justice and ensuring her daughter's ordeal is known to all.

Join us as we dive deep into this emotional and impactful tale, exploring the struggles, the strength of a mother's love, and the fight for Autumn's health. This is a story that deserves to be heard and a battle for justice that must be supported.

Tune in to this compelling episode and be a part of a mission to share Autumn's story with the world. 🙏

Help Autumn's Cause by visiting: https://nursefreedomnetwork.substack.com/p/urgent-call-to-action-ca3

Keywords
childdavid ickehospitalmedical establishmentkidneysecoligareth ickeblood transfusiondiureticautumn schallmother fightsfour-year-old

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket