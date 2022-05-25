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Border Invasion is a Top Issue Facing Voters This Fall
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Border Invasion is a Top Issue Facing Voters This Fall. America Cannot Afford Midterm Election to be Like 2020 Election. GOP Midterm Strategy: Focus on Border Security and Election Integrity! Dropbox Voting Must Be Eliminated; It is Too Easy for Fraud to Occur. And Biden's Open Border Policy Resulted in Increasing Threats for America!
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Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
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