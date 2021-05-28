Patrick Byrne EXCLUSIVE - Insights About AZ Election Forensic Audit [3:09min]

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Patrick Byrne explains to Stew Peters the difference between traditional "audits" and the ongoing "full forensic audit" in Maricopa County.
While the media criticizes the Cyber Ninjas and CyFIR for being uncertified by the EAC, both cyber security companies are more than qualified for this type of "full forensic audit", and also the type of independent experts requested by the citizens of Arizona.
Cyber Ninjas specialize in application security and analyzing actual software code. CyFIR is a computer forensics company with decades of experience serving the Federal Gov. (FBI, DEA, CIA) and Fortune 500 companies.
Traditional "audits" are rudimentary "logic and accuracy test" and verification that the software package is the version that is supposed to be on the machine.
The citizens of Arizona wanted a "full forensic audit" of the 2020 election.