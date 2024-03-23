100 Illegals Break Razor Wire Fence, Charge Texas National Guard, and Illegally Cross El Paso Border

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Over 100 illegal immigrants broke through razor wire fence and charged the Texas National Guard before illegally crossing the El Paso, Texas Port of Entry (POE) at the US Southern Border in hopes of obtaining asylum in the United States.

According to the New York Post, a total of 600 migrants gathered at the international border where the Texas National Guard tried pushing them back.

STEVE'S TAKE: All of these people should be shot on the spot for rushing our country's borders. At what other point in time in any other country would news be reported that hundreds of people (let alone millions total) were rushing your border and they weren't shot? It's unfathomable to think we are s corrupt, so weak, and so dumb that we allow this to go on. America isn't falling. It's already fallen.

RELATED ARTICLES & VIDEOS ⬇️

1. Original Video Source: Over 100 migrants break through razor wire, knock down guards as they illegally cross El Paso border in wild scene - https://nypost.com/2024/03/21/us-news/migrants-break-barriers-and-rush-border-guards-in-el-paso/

2. Over 500 Illegal Immigrants Charge, Break Through Razor Wire In Texas - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/over-500-illegal-immigrants-charge-break-through-razor-wire-in-texas/

3. https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1770897078107217974

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products/

2. God Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear/

3. Made in USA Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa/

4. Trump Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear/

5. Stop Illegal Immigration Gear - https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/stop-illegal-immigration/

6. Men's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing/

7. Women's Clothing: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing/

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!