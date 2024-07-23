Forensic Examination of the Audio from the Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump by Chris Martenson, PhD

Forensic examination of the audio from the Assassination attempt of Donald John Trump by Chris Martenson, PhD.

18 July 2024

This PhD did a scientific analysis of all bullet audio signatures from the Trump assassination footage

CONCLUSION: Raw Audio evidence proves there were *at least* two shooters firing different weapons in two locations to kill Trump. (https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1814398580154872092/)

SOURCE (https://x.com/chrismartenson/status/1814114895065141491)

* Audio Analysis Is 100% Clear: Trump & Crowd Were Shot At By Two Separate People (https://peakprosperity.com/audio-analysis-is-100-clear-trump-crowd-were-shot-at-by-two-separate-people/)

"...

The evidence I present today comes from analyzing and then comparing the audio files from two separate video recordings, one taken right in front of Trump and the other from just to the side of the American Glass building that Crooks was spotted on.

..."