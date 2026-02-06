© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever think about most people's dating habits and wonder why the common practice doesn't typically work out? Well, I have, and you showing up means it interests you as well! ;D
If I miss out on having a fun partner in the short term because I am looking for long-term success, good! I enjoy being single and the best parts of my life have been spent celibate. :)
---
Recorded and edited 2026-02-05.
For 2026-02-06, Freestyle Friday #4.
https://blog.hyperling.com/modern-dating