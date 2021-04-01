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I Was Fired From Vice Magazine
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83 views • April 01, 2021
Is anyone hiring an ex vice writer? Mark Diaomond the Internets biggest tattle tale speaks about how he was fired from his blogger job after dedicating his life to articles fighting against homophobia, transphobia, racism, sexism and all sorts of other isms. this is not right and we demand you help him get his job back. (Comedy Sketch) Also vice should publicly apologize.
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