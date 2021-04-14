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PATRIOTS IN TUNE show #344: AMERICAN ROCK SHOW w/Mark Isom, Rich Rock & Julian Draughn 4-13-2021
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0 view • April 14, 2021
Tune in 2 “In Tune"Tuesday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Spotlight on @PatriotsInTune Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America. Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”.
Tonight’s special guest: American Rock Show with Mark Isom, Rich Rock & Julian Draughn.
Website: https://nationalrockshow.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/.../UCMupqxnmhAe6DwsKwCFA_Og/videos
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Tonight’s special guest: American Rock Show with Mark Isom, Rich Rock & Julian Draughn.
Website: https://nationalrockshow.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/.../UCMupqxnmhAe6DwsKwCFA_Og/videos
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm EST &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
Join the Mighty200+ & PatriotsInTune: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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