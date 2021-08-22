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One right One Duty
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61 views • August 22, 2021
There is only one basic human right, the right to do as you damn well please.
And with it comes the only basic human duty. The duty to take the consequences.
/ P. J. O'Rourke
Music:
Mr Mischief
Musician:
All good folks
Music from Uppbeat
(free for Creators)
https://uppbeat.io/t/all-good-folks/mr-mischief
License code:
H4WIAVK2FF7JSV6Z
https://odysee.com/@Quotes_n_Stuff:0/One-Right-One-Duty:a
And with it comes the only basic human duty. The duty to take the consequences.
/ P. J. O'Rourke
Music:
Mr Mischief
Musician:
All good folks
Music from Uppbeat
(free for Creators)
https://uppbeat.io/t/all-good-folks/mr-mischief
License code:
H4WIAVK2FF7JSV6Z
https://odysee.com/@Quotes_n_Stuff:0/One-Right-One-Duty:a
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