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Jim Rizoli and Jan: America the New Africa
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151 views • February 04, 2021
Jim Rizoli talks with Jan about the similarities between (South) Africa and the United States now.
This was first published at 19:39 UTC on July 18th, 2020.
We discuss many things about Africa, and the history of the Whites and Blacks in Africa that is virtually unknown outside of Africa. We look at the differences and similarities between South Africa and America and why the USA is on the path towards racial conflict in the future as well as why Liberalism has made it worse.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
This was first published at 19:39 UTC on July 18th, 2020.
We discuss many things about Africa, and the history of the Whites and Blacks in Africa that is virtually unknown outside of Africa. We look at the differences and similarities between South Africa and America and why the USA is on the path towards racial conflict in the future as well as why Liberalism has made it worse.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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