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Germany - Covid Marshals going person to person checking vaccine passes.
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130 views • November 28, 2021
Germany - Covid Marshals going person to person checking vaccine passes. Imagine it was suggested at the beginning where it was headed whether everyone would have complied... oh wait, it was, and they still did. You can't help these people, just say no and protect yours. Natural selection will take care of the rest.
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