© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ex-NATO advisor and retired Swiss Colonel Jacques Baud says the West isn’t just clueless about the roots of the Ukraine war — it’s willfully blind.
Baud says it wasn’t Russia that tore up the Minsk agreements first — it was the West that pretended peace while preparing for war.
Source @Real World News
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/