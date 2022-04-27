【G-Times News】CCP to Censor Online Speech for Shanghai Lockdown

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On April 21st in a livestream, Miles Guo revealed that the lockdown in Shanghai might be lifted soon according to his intelligence. However, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is going to conduct post-quarantine online speech screening to find and punish the people who spread so called “rumors” on the internet.