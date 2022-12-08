Miles Guo: Xi Jinping pointed out during an internal speech that the Zero-COVID quarantine policy can cut the Chinese Lao Baixing’s daily expenses by 80
Miles Guo: Xi Jinping pointed out during an internal speech that the Zero-COVID quarantine policy can cut the Chinese Lao Baixing’s daily expenses by 80%, and this is called the strategy of “tightening the belt”. By doing so Xi attempts to contest the West with lower living costs, cut the supply chains to the West, mess up the western economy, and ultimately ambush the West and invade Taiwan
