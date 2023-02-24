Create New Account
Rare CANCERS Exploding all over the World! New Clinton Plane Crash Murder and more
Published 18 hours ago |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


Feb 23, 2022


Rare CANCERS Exploding all over the US and world! Renowned Canadian Oncologist Dr. William Makis joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss the skyrocketing Cancers all over leading to people dying suddenly, especially younger healthy people developing suddenly terminal Cancers out of nowhere!


Also DeAnna goes over Hottest Headlines and Darwin Awards! Including the latest "Suicide" and Plane Crash Murder victims of the Clintons, Project Veritas coup of James O'Keefe, and lots more.


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Keywords
cancercurrent eventsmurderclintonproject veritasplane crashjames okeefedeanna lorraineshots fireddarwin awardsdied suddenlydr william makismurder victimsterminal illness

