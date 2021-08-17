© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Medical Doctor Illegally Imprisoned in Florida Hospital Dungeon
Follow
7
Share
Report
590 views • August 17, 2021
Dr. Stephen Guffanti of https://rocketphonics.com joins The Alex Jones Show to share his harrowing story of how advocating for a patient to receive proper COVID care got him locked up in dungeon-like conditions for his troubles.
Save up to 50% during our Super Sale today!
Save up to 50% during our Super Sale today!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.