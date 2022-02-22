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Jordan Peterson Is Saying: That he was advised by a military source to withdraw his money from Canadian banks if "he has any sense and that the situation is far worse than he was informed of"
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474 views • February 22, 2022
Jordan Peterson Is Saying:
That he was advised by a military source to withdraw his money from Canadian banks if "he has any sense and that the situation is far worse than he was informed of"
That he was advised by a military source to withdraw his money from Canadian banks if "he has any sense and that the situation is far worse than he was informed of"
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